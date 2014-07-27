New York Jets' Dee Milliner: I'm the best corner in NFL

Looking past the likes of Richard Sherman and the iconic player whose shoes he's trying to fill in New York -- Darrelle Revis -- the Jets second-year cover man claims he's the ultimate at the position.
"The best corner in the league? Me," Milliner told Manish Mehta of the Daily News on Saturday. "I ain't gonna say that somebody else is better than me."
Milliner's uneven rookie campaign improved down the stretch, but he was dangerously shaky in coverage during a season that saw him benched three times. The megaton-level boast from last year's No. 9 overall pick feels disconnected from reality for anyone who watched the game tape.
The young corner, though, wasn't finished:
"I'm not going to say somebody that plays the same position is better than me," Milliner said. "Don't care if they've been in the league 10 years and I've been here five months. That's how it's going to go. I'm the best. I'm not going to say that another man that plays the same position ... and say he's better than me? I can't do that."
Milliner "can't do that," but we can. Still mired in the caterpillar stage of his career, Milliner has plenty to prove to Jets fans -- and the entire league -- before labeling himself a butterfly.
