New York Jets' Day 2 draft plans don't include a QB

The New York Jets cut against the grain Thursday by dialing up two defensive players with their two first-round picks in the 2013 NFL Draft.
The addition of cornerback Dee Milliner and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson bolsters head coach Rex Ryan's defense, but Gang Green's offense remains a tangible disaster.
Despite no less than five quarterbacks on the roster, there's little evidence to suggest any of those arms are franchise material. That has led to whispers that New York might opt to trade up or wait around for West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith with the 39th overall pick.
NFL.com's Kimberly Jones, encamped at Jets headquarters in Florham Park, N.J., says making a move for the West Virginia quarterback isn't on the radar.
"There are reports the Jets are looking to trade up, possibly for Geno Smith, however I was told earlier today that their to-do list is actually not quarterback," Jones told NFL Network less than two hours before the start of the second round. "It involves running back, receiver and, yes, another defensive player, in this case, a pass rusher."
Jones acknowledged that Smith's availability at the start of Round 2 could change the Jets' thinking, but adding another quarterback "does not jive with the grand plan" of new general manager John Idzik.
There is a plan in New York, but it doesn't involve adding a sixth quarterback to the mix. At least not today.