New York Jets can't give away general manager job

The New York Jets' general manager search is not going well. They have met with a ton of quality candidates, but the position remains open. So what's the problem?
"They can't give the position away," Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Sunday. "They are now calling back candidates that turned them down, saying please reconsider."
Yikes. This sort of thing usually does not happen because GM jobs are so hard to come by in the NFL.
On the Jets' interview list are former Chicago Bears GM Jerry Angelo, in-house candidate Scott Cohen, Miami Dolphins assistant GM Brian Gaine, Pittsburgh Steelers executive Omar Khan, Seattle Seahawks vice president of football administration John Idzik, San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Tom Gamble and New York Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross.
The Jets also lack offensive talent, not to mention an offensive coordinator. All of those factors are scaring away quality GM candidates.
UPDATE: Some people might want the job after all. ESPN reported later Sunday, citing sources, that the Jets will have follow-up talks with Angelo, Cohen and Khan, possibly starting Tuesday, and the team hopes to hire someone by Friday. ESPN also reported that former Denver Broncos GM Ted Sundquist interviewed for the job last week.