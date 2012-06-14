New York Jets become 10th team to sign draft class

The New York Jetshave signed seventh-round wide receiver Jordan White, a league source told Aaron Wilson of Scout.com on Thursday.
Normally, a seventh-round pick signing a contract wouldn't warrant a stand-alone post. White's contract has a reported value of $2,145,896 with a signing bonus of $45,896 which, according to a source with knowledge of rookie contracts signed this offseason. Those are the same exact numbers that every player selected from pick No. 239 through No. 253 has signed.
What makes White's signing noteworthy is that he is the last of the Jets' eight picks in the 2012 NFL Draft to sign a contract. By signing White, who is sidelined until training camp with a broken foot, the Jets have become the 10th team to sign all of their picks, joining the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.
Another nine teams -- the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans -- have just one pick left to sign. Seven of those teams (all but the Bills and Titans) will conduct their final minicamp practice Thursday, which could prompt those front offices to cross off the one remaining item on their offseason to-do list.