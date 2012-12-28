New York Giants to host Sandy Hook families at game

"I spoke to the team this morning about that, and what it really means to all of us is we were so taken back and so shocked and felt so badly for the families," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said, via The Star-Ledger, referring to the Dec. 14 school shooting that claimed 26 lives. "Not only the families of the children, but the families of the principal and the school psychologist, the real heroes who knew exactly what was coming and still charged and attacked and knew what the outcome would be.