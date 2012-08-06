New York Giants' Terrell Thomas gets good news on hurt knee

Published: Aug 06, 2012 at 12:45 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Giants cornerback Terrell Thomas might not be lost for the season, after all.

After getting a third opinion, the projected starting cornerback has decided to try to rehabilitate his injured right knee rather than have surgery.

Thomas saw noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Monday, and he concurred with the advice that the five-year veteran received from Dr. Arthur Ting in California and the Giants medical staff on how to approach the injury.

"The suggestion on the part of the doctors is that we try to rehab him and see how he does and if he can get back on the field," coach Tom Coughlin said after practice. "He is coming back to camp and he will jump into a rehab program and we'll watch him very, very closely and we'll hope to accelerate the strength of the knee and see how soon he can join us, and hope for the very best."

Coughlin said Thomas, who led the Giants in tackles in 2009 and 2010, was en route back to camp. He was not immediately available for comment. The team said he would address the media Tuesday.

Thomas missed last season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament in a preseason game. He had reconstructive surgery, and pushed himself to be ready for training camp at the University at Albany. But he experienced swelling in the knee after the team's third practice, a week ago Sunday. There was concern that his career was in jeopardy after his third ACL injury. He also hurt it at USC.

The Giants' initial report said Thomas sustained an injury to his ACL. Coughlin could not expound on the medical opinions that Thomas received, saying he was trying to give a consensus of the findings. Coughlin did say, though, that doctors did not perform arthroscopic surgery in making their diagnosis.

Coughlin refused to speculate how long it will take Thomas to rehabilitate his knee, or whether the 27-year-old will be able to cut and make the moves that are required of an NFL cornerback.

"That would be wonderful if he went out there and did all the zig-zags and came off and had no swelling and felt great and said: 'OK, what's next'," Coughlin said. "But I can't tell you what the answer will be when he tries to do all that."

Coughlin admitted the news was the best possible since the injury. But nothing is certain.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE