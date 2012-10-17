New York Giants' task: Shutting down Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III's 76-yard touchdown burst in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings was the longest run by an NFL quarterback since Kordell Stewart ate up 80 yards on the ground in a 1996 game.
QB Performance Faceoff
The New York Giants hold the unenviable task of stopping the Washington Redskins rookie this weekend, perhaps the most unique test they've faced yet.
Big Blue ranks just 16th against the run, but this defense was impressive Sunday in shutting down the San Francisco 49ers. They dominated the line of scrimmage, a sign New York's front seven is on the upswing. Griffin, of course, is a different beast.
"I haven't even looked at any of that," Giants coach Tom Coughlintold the New York Daily News on Monday, when asked about Griffin's sprint against the Vikings.
It's Wednesday. Coughlin has seen the play by now, along with the bulk of RG3's handiwork on the ground this season.
One point of motivation is improving New York's 0-2 record in the NFC East. That begins with tempering Washington's young playmaker four days from now, something few have been able to do.