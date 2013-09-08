New York Giants self-destruct with six turnovers, lose

The coach watched his New York Giants self-combust on "Sunday Night Football," committing six turnovers in an ugly 36-31 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. It marked New York's first defeat at Jerrah World since the facility opened in 2009.
"I'm totally embarrassed by that kind of football," a clearly perturbed Coughlin said after the game.
True to form for this rivalry, the Giants still were in position to win this game despite their struggles. Trailing 30-24 with the ball near midfield and two minutes to play, Eli Manning threw a screen pass that deflected off Da'Rel Scott and into the hands of Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr, who returned it 49 yards for the back-breaking score.
Scott was only in the game because David Wilson improbably found his way back in Coughlin's doghouse. Wilson lost two fumbles, one of which was recovered and run in for a touchdown. That play earned him a seat on the bench for the rest of the game. The scene summoned memories of last year's season opener, also against Dallas, in which Wilson was pulled for ball-security issues.
"I'm not going to answer that now," Coughlin said, chiding the reporter in his grandfatherly way. "Give us a little time to work on this thing, huh? He's still very much in our thoughts. He's gotta play."
Don't be surprised if the Giants bring in another option at running back this week. Might this be the week Willis McGahee's phone finally rings?
Meanwhile, things don't get any easier for the Giants, who open their home schedule against the Denver Broncosnext Sunday. The Manning brothers square off, with the Giants looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2007.
