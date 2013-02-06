New York Giants release Ahmad Bradshaw, Chris Canty

The New York Giants have parted ways with running back Ahmad Bradshaw and defensive end Chris Canty.
Bradshaw was released by the Giants on Wednesday, marking the probable end of a six-year relationship with the former seventh-round pick. The Giants also released Canty, who recorded 20 tackles and three sacks in 2012 as the Giants failed to make the playoffs one season after winning the franchise's fourth Super Bowl title.
The moves were reported earlier by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer.
Bradshaw wasn't surprised to learn he was leaving New York.
"I saw it coming because of the money," Bradshaw told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "Everything is about money, I guess, so yes I was expecting it. I'm not discouraged at all. I'm just looking towards getting healthy and working with somebody else. That is all I can do."
Bradshaw speculated back in December that he could be a salary-cap casualty given the presence of David Wilson and Andre Brown on the roster. According to Mike Garafolo of USA Today, the Giants save $2.75 million on the cap by cutting ties with Bradshaw, who had two years remaining on his contract.
The decision likely goes beyond the financial. Bradshaw was seen in New Orleans on a motorized scooter wearing a walking boot after undergoing another procedure on his right foot two weeks ago. Bradshaw has had the right foot operated on at least three times, to go with procedures on his left foot and both ankles.
Despite that, Bradshaw was a productive player for the Giants who will be forever remembered for his accidental game-winning touchdown run against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. In 14 games last season, Bradshaw finished with 1,015 yards and six touchdowns on 221 rushes, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Bradshaw will find work someplace else. For now, he's the latest example of NFL teams saving money at running back so they can spend elsewhere.