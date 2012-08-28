New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles at risk of missing playoffs?

The more I think about this question, the more the Philadelphia Eagles bounce around in my head. For how many games can Michael Vick stay upright? The Eagles play in the daunting NFC East and also drew the AFC North in cross-conference action; how many wins can this team string together? Can LeSean McCoy pull off another season like he had in 2011, when he was the best back in the NFC? Can Jason Babin play out of his freaking mind again at age 32?