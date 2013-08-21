New York Giants OL David Diehl needs thumb surgery

The New York Giants' offensive line is in trouble. The team announced Wednesday that guard/tackle David Diehl will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his unstable right thumb.
"The doctor felt like he really needed to have his thumb corrected so that he could go further," coach Tom Coughlin told reporters Wednesday. "He's been in a lot of pain. ... He'll get this fixed and he'll be back."
Diehl's injury will cost him approximately six weeks. Starting center David Baas sprained his MCL and is out two to four weeks, which already forced some shuffling on the line. First-round draft pick Justin Pugh now is practicing with the starters, with guard Kevin Boothe moving to center.
New York's offense is full of question marks heading into the regular season. Victor Cruz is struggling with a foot injury. Hakeem Nicks is playing but doesn't look fully healthy. The backfield is counting on a rotating of David Wilson and Andre Brown. The offensive line was not a team strength last season.
It'll be tougher than ever for the Giants to pull off their trademark fast start to the regular season.