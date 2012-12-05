New York Giants lose Sean Locklear for rest of season

Versatile New York Giants offensive lineman Sean Locklear will miss the rest of the season with what coach Tom Coughlin called a "serious" right knee injury suffered during Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Washington Redskins.
"We feel badly for Sean," Coughlin said, via The Star-Ledger. "Here's a guy that's come in here, not knowing our system, has played well for us. He's been there when we've needed him, he's done a heck of a job, and we all feel bad about this taking place at that point in time last night. It is a serious injury, and we're very upset about that."
Power Poll: Still No. 1
The Houston Texans got the nod over the Atlanta Falcons this week, but who's No. 3 -- and where did our experts rank your team? More...
On Tuesday, the nine-year pro reached out to fans from his Twitter account: "Thanks everybody for all the love and support. It's difficult right now, but their are better days ahead. #GoGiants"