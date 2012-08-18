New York Giants' Jayron Hosley injures foot on pick-six return

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As much as Jayron Hosley talked about his 77-yard interception return after the New York Giants' preseason win over the New York Jets, there was something else that made the Virginia Tech rookie cornerback stand out. It was the walking boot on his right foot.
"I couldn't tell you right now," Hosley said when asked how he hurt his foot. "I felt a little something in it and just went to the trainer. Got to get more tests on it."
It was unknown when the third-round draft pick would have the tests.
The obvious fear for the Giants would be a broken foot. First-round draft pick Prince Amukamara sustained a broken foot last year in training camp and missed the first half of the season.
Sanchez dropped back to pass, got a little pressure and tried to hit Patrick Turner running a short crossing pattern from left to right toward the Giants' bench.
Hosley was running underneath Turner and reached out, caught the ball and had no one in front of him.
"It was an all-around good play," said Hosley, who was playing the nickel back. "The pressure up front allowed me to stay with my man, and the quarterback threw it when he didn't want to throw it.
I stepped in and made a play. It was good pressure
