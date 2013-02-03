New York Giants favor Hakeem Nicks over Victor Cruz?

As New York Giants owner John Mara claims wide receiver Victor Cruz has asked for too much money, it's a teammate who might have become the team's top priority.
A source told ESPN.com's Adam Schefter on Sunday that the Giants are focused on an extension for Hakeem Nicks, not Cruz. Nicks has one year left on his contract, but the Giants reportedly want him locked up as the No. 1 receiver. The 25-year-old has two 1,000-yard seasons in his four-year NFL career. Injuries kept him from three games in 2012.
Call me skeptical, but this could be a subtle message to Cruz, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Nicks has been good, but Cruz has been dynamic in the slot. Nicks is the more traditional outside receiver, but Cruz has had the bigger impact with 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and a Pro Bowl selection in the last two seasons.
The Giants don't want to lose Cruz, but they'd like to to motivate him to lower the asking price. Blowing kisses at Nicks could be one tactic.