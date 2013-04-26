New York Giants draft Justin Pugh at No. 19

Pugh of Holland, Pa. also showed some smarts at the NFL Combine. When asked to name the most notable Syracuse alumnus that he knew, he was quick to say Giants coach Tom Coughlin. Coughlin liked the answer, and the coaches liked what they saw of Pugh on videotape. He is technically sound. He finishes his blocks downfield and he has no warts, particularly off the field. And he had size at 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds.