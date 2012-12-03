New York Giants can't figure out Washington Redskins

Improved defense and Alfred Morris: The Redskins defense got away with some mistakes, but it also forced the Giants to punt on New York's final two short drives. With the help of a lot of Giants penalties, Washington forced New York to attempt four field goals. This is never going to be a great Redskins defense, but coordinator Jim Haslett showed a ton of different looks in the second half. They have been more effective since the bye week, making just enough plays for the offense to carry the team. Alfred Morris' tough running and Griffin's play fakery do the rest.