Around the League

Presented By

New York Giants add Rueben Randle in NFL draft

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 02:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NEW YORK -- For the second consecutive year, the final player in the green room was taken with the final second-round pick at the NFL draft. Once again, it was a wide receiver.

The New York Giants will be thrilled if LSU wide receiver Rueben Randle can make a quick impact like Randall Cobb did last year for the Green Bay Packers.

Winners, losers from Day 2

Plenty of talent still remained as teams kicked off the second day of drafting. Chad Reuter recaps who made out like bandits and who really whiffed. More ...

"I really didn't think there was a chance we were going to get him," Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross said in a conference call Friday. "He was one of those where at the end of the (first) night, you're saying he's going to be one of the first few guys taken in the top of the (second) round. Very surprising that he was still there."

Taking a wide receiver was a surprise on the part of the Giants, who say they always look for value over need. They added running back David Wilson on Thursday and went for another big playmaker with Randle. We love it.

Randle was one of NFL Films' favorite receivers in this draft, and that makes him one of our favorite receivers. He has a similar skill set to former Giants receiver Mario Manningham and should fit right into the vertical-strike offense run by quarterback Eli Manning and offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride.

"Rueben is an NFL-ready receiver," Ross said. "I think with receivers, a lot of it gets overblown with 40 times and speed and this and that. You need guys that are NFL-ready, and what I mean by that is this guy is strong, he can catch the ball, he's a good route runner and he's position savvy -- he knows how to get open. To me, those are the successful receivers in the NFL."

We can't help but think taking Randle is a statement about last year's third-round pick, Jerrel Jernigan. Randle and Jernigan have very different skill sets, but the Giants didn't draft Randle this high to sit. He seems likely to get snaps behind Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz.

The Giants' receiving corps has the potential to be the best in the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW