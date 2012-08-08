New Orleans Saints' wiretapping investigation still ongoing

NEW ORLEANS -- An investigator is still working with the FBI on wiretapping allegations involving the New Orleans Saints, according to Louisiana State Police Col. Mike Edmonson. However, no evidence has been turned over to federal prosectors at this time.
Authorities have been working on the case since April, when ESPN, citing anonymous sources, said the Superdome wiring was rigged so Saints general manager Mickey Loomis could listen to opposing teams' radio communications during games.
Edmonson said his investigator has been conducting interviews along with FBI agents. However, Edmonson says it is too early to discuss whether those interviews have produced any credible leads.
