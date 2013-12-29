Around the League

Presented By

New Orleans Saints will travel to Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Dec 29, 2013 at 12:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints will enter the playoffs with a perfect home record on the strength of Drew Brees' five touchdowns in a convincing 42-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Pantherssqueaking past the Falcons early in the day though, the Saints will have to make their entire playoff run away from the cozy confines of the Superdome.

Here's what else we learned in the regular-season finale:

  1. The Week 16 loss to the Panthers looms large for the Saints. They have averaged 34 points and 443 yards in New Orleans versus 18 points and 356 yards on the road. As the No. 6 seed, they will go on the road to Philadelphia.
  1. Brees produced the fourth-best passer rating of his career and the highest he's ever had in a season in the must-win game. With six different players recording chunk plays of at least 20 yards against the Bucs, this aerial attack will enter the playoffs on a high note. 
  1. Pierre Thomas' 8-yard touchdown was the Saints' longest scoring run of the season. They fell below 100 rushing yards for the 11th time in 16 games. The one-dimensional offense is even more of a problem away from the Superdome, as wind, driving rain and hard snow have a debilitating effect on even the most dynamic passing attacks.
  1. The Buccaneers' offense has a keeper in undrafted rookie Tim Wright. Over the past 25 years, Kellen Winslow is the only Tampa Bay tight end with a better statistical line that Wright's 54/571/5. He started just eight games.
  1. Penn State athletic director Dave Joyner is flying down to Tampa, perhaps as soon as Monday, to pitch the Nittany Lions job to Greg Schiano, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Schiano has told the Bucs he wants to remain their coach, NFL Media columnist Mike Silver has reported. It's not clear yet whether Schiano's 4-4 finish will save his job.
  1. The 42 points surrendered by the Bucs' defense shouldn't obscure the All-Pro caliber seasons turned in by defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and outside linebacker Lavonte David. They were arguably the NFL's best three-technique tackle and weakside linebacker, respectively.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW