New Orleans Saints match offer sheet for Rafael Bush

The Saints matched the Atlanta Falcons' offer sheet for the restricted free agent. The safety confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More ...
The Falcons signed Bush to an offer sheet last week after the Saints had placed an original tender on the undrafted safety, which means they weren't entitled to compensation if he crossed over to the division rival.
In 2013, Bush recorded 42 tackles and five pass breakups in 13 games, including six starts.
It was a somewhat surprise match by the Saints, who are cash-strapped to the hilt. However, that hasn't stopped general manager Mickey Loomis from providing tools for Rob Ryan's defense.
Bush will be a solid No. 3 safety and provide depth behind newly signed Jairus Byrd and dynamic rookie Kenny Vaccaro, who is coming off a season-ending ankle injury.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys welcome Browns star Joe Haden to the studio and talk about the uncertain future of Chris Johnson.