New Orleans Saints leaving ahead of tropical storm

The New Orleans Saints, like a lot of Gulf Coast residents, are getting too familiar with having their lives disrupted by on incoming storm.
The Saints announced Monday that they will head to Cincinnati to practice Tuesday in advance of Tropical Storm Isaac. They will stay through Wednesday afternoon before leaving for their game in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans. The players received Monday off to allow them to prepare to evacuate the city.
We noted on Sunday that the Saintsare more prepared than ever before to deal with disruptions like this. With Isaac currently on track to hit New Orleans as a category 1 Hurricane, the team is taking no chances.