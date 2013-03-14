New Orleans Saints interested in Nnamdi Asomugha?

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha is visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, but he has received interest from other teams.
ProFootballTalk.com reported Thursday that Asomugha has received interest from the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Rob Ryan, Asomugha's defensive coordinator with the Oakland Raiders, also is "believed to be making a big push" to bring the cornerback to the New Orleans Saints.
"(Asomugha) loves him and trusts him," PFT's source said of Ryan.
That's nice and all, but Asomugha chose to meet first with the 49ers. That means he prioritized the 49ers over the Saints and every other team. It helps Asomugha's leverage to let the 49ers know other teams are interested.
The Saints would be a nice fit, though, because Ryan knows how to maximize the talents of press-man cornerbacks. Asomugha's career probably would look a lot different had he chose the Dallas Cowboys two years ago instead of the Eagles.
But Asomugha took the money, like almost any player would. Like almost any other human would. This news about Ryan's interest seems designed to get extra more money from the 49ers.