New Orleans Saints blow huge lead in OT home loss

The New Orleans Saintslost 27-24 in overtime Sunday after blowing a 24-6 lead to a supposedly hapless Kansas City Chiefs team. If we re-read that sentence a few times, perhaps the reality will start to set in.
On a day full of crazy results and storylines, none were crazier than this. The Saints' defense gave up more than 500 yards. Drew Brees didn't lead the Saints to points in their final six drives. He threw an interception and took a safety. He faced enormous pressure all day.
The Chiefs earned this victory at the Superdome and should get their share of credit for turning around their 0-2 season. Jamaal Charles carried the ball 33 times for 233 yards and a touchdown. Justin Houston exploded for three sacks of Brees, including the safety.
But the Saints are the bigger story here. They were undefeated at home last year; now they are 0-2. They were Super Bowl champions just a few years ago. Now they are at the bottom of the NFL.
Following an offseason of scandal, the Saints are 0-3. The last 0-3 team to make the playoffs was the 1998 Buffalo Bills. The Bills weren't working an interim to the interim head coach. That is the kind of hole the Saints are facing.
Oh, and they have to head to Lambeau Field next week.