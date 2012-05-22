New Orleans reportedly could host 2013 Pro Bowl

We don't know if there will be a Pro Bowl this year. The desultory product on the field last year has called the game's very existence into question.
If there is a game, we don't know where it will be played. Hawaii and New Orleans are the two possibilities; the New Orleans Times-Picayune writes that NOLA is a "leading candidate" to host the game.
It would make a lot of sense. The game was in Hawaii the past two years because Dallas and Indianapolis didn't feel like "destination" places for players. The year before that the Pro Bowl was played in Miami the week before the Super Bowl. It was a great success.
Superdome General Manager Alan Freeman said they are keeping the stadium available for the game.
"The NFL asked us to hold the date (Jan. 27) some time ago, but we have not had any further discussions with them about whether or not the game will be played in NOLA, or if there is going to be a game at all," Freeman said.
One tricky factor: Carnival season will be in full swing when the Pro Bowl kicks off. But this is a city used to throwing a party and an event at the same.