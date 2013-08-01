Around the League

Presented By

New NFL coach with best shot for long-term success?

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 04:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Last Sunday night, on my way to a screening of "Jackie Brown" in Hollywood, this query popped into my head:

By the time Tarantino's bail-bond epic wrapped, many had chimed in. Your answers ranged all over the map. There was plenty of support for Marc Trestman in Chicago and Mike McCoy in San Diego, largely because of the presence of quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Philip Rivers, respectively.

Chip Kelly was a popular pick. Even Rob Chudzinski has long-tortured Browns fans pondering sweet futures. New coaches bring hope, but history tells us most will fail.

Here's my take:

Best shot to be with his team in five years?

Mike McCoy, Chargers: I don't see Rivers playing in San Diego for much longer, but McCoy will be given ample time to groom his replacement.

McCoy doesn't receive enough credit for what he accomplished in Denver because Peyton Manning isn't a guy who needs to be coached up. Still, McCoy is the lone coordinator in history to morph Tim Tebow into a playoff quarterback. It's how he did it that impresses me. McCoy taught Tebow's option-based attack to his players in a matter of days and generated buy-in.

McCoy adapts his scheme to his talent, instead of shoving the wrong players into a philosophy that doesn't fit them. That flexibility should help him succeed with a franchise that likes to give their coaches a patient look.

Honorable mention:

Marc Trestman, Bears: General manager Phil Emery sports an impressive man crush on his new head coach. I don't blame him. Trestman's hire turned heads because he wasn't pulled from the stale circle of retread candidates who waft up annually. Trestman's resume, however -- particularly his work with quarterbacks -- is sterling, and Emery deserves credit for going out on a limb. With Cutler at the wheel, Trestman's ceiling is high.

First to go?

Doug Marrone, Bills: I derive no joy from this portion of the conversation. I select Marrone because he's tied to rookie EJ Manuel, a question mark at quarterback. New coaches go the way of their handpicked passers; they rarely outlast them. If Manuel succeeds early in Buffalo, Marrone will be on a long leash. If EJ stumbles, his coach will take the fall. It's a familiar tale.

Newbies with a hazy situation under center -- namely, Gus Bradley in Jacksonville and Chudzinski -- risk becoming footnotes if their teams fail to unearth a franchise signal-caller. As Chris Wesseling asked in Wednesday's Around The League Podcast, "How many NFL relationships are built to last, unless they involve a quarterback?"

The question isn't so much about which coach will succeed or fail, but who will find their version of Tom Brady. Do so, and your longevity is sure.

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE