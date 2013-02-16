New Jersey police request to talk to Titans' Kenny Britt

Even Randy Moss will tell you that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt has the ability to be a special player in the NFL. Unfortunately, the primary Britt narratives continue to revolve around knee surgeries and police investigations.
To that point: The Tennessean reported Saturday that Jersey City, N.J., police are still waiting for Britt to cooperate with them in regard to a shooting and stabbing that took place last month in New Jersey.
Britt transported a friend who had been stabbed to a hospital, then eventually spoke to police about the incident after an extended cat-and-mouse game.
Now the police want to speak with Britt again after charging a man in connection with the incident. No luck so far.
"Mr. Britt has ignored our request for a meeting to discuss additional questions the JCPD has pertaining to the investigation," said Jersey City police captain Edgar Martinez, who we surmise has just about had his fill of one Kenneth Britt.
Britt's lawyer said he has been told by police there is "zero chance" his client will be arrested in connection with the shooting and stabbing. Which begs the question: Why then drag the process out?
For a guy dealing with an image problem, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense.