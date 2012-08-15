New footballs cause concern among NFL quarterbacks

In a statement, the NFL said: "The Competition Committee has approved a test in Week 2 of the preseason using footballs with synthetic laces, as opposed to the traditional leather laces. Clubs will have the option of practicing with synthetic laces footballs during the week preceding their Week 2 preseason game. Both balls will be on hand and available for use in Week 2 preseason games, at the option of the offensive club. Footballs with synthetic laces are traditionally used in college and high school football while leather laces are used at the NFL level."