New England Patriots thrash Indianapolis Colts, advance to AFC title game

Notes: Former NBA star Charles Barkley was in the Patriots' locker room after the game. "I'm a big fan of his," Belichick said. ... A moment of silence was held for 17-year-old Sam Berns of Foxborough, whose battle with a rare and fatal genetic condition that accelerates the aging process inspired Patriots players and was the subject of an HBO documentary "Life According to Sam." He died Friday. He had been invited by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to be the team's honorary captain Saturday.