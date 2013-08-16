New England Patriots QB Tom Brady cleared for action

The left knee injury that Tom Bradysuffered at practice Wednesday was minor, and you don't need to take our word for it. The New England Patriots are showing it with their actions.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported, per a source, that Brady was medically cleared for game action, and the Patriots expect to play all three quarterbacks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneerson Friday night.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick never has believed in trying to keep his starters out of harm's way in the preseason. Brady sometimes has played deep into the fourth preseason game if Belichick believes the offense needs work.
We'd expect to see a lot of backup quarterback Ryan Mallett on Friday, but that will happen just after Brady gets in his work.