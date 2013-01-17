New England Patriots place Rob Gronkowski on IR

The team placed Gronkowski on injured reserve Thursday, confirming all the reports that the Pro Bowl tight end would not be able to return to the field this season because of his forearm injury. Gronkowski's absence will open up a roster spot for the Patriots. He reportedly underwent surgery earlier this week.
The Patriots have the rare offense that can survive the absence of an All-Pro player. But they won't be nearly as dangerous with Gronkowski sidelined.