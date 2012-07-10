New England Patriots pad practice facility to reduce concussions

The New England Patriots' have taken another step to protect the athletes who call their facilities at Gillette Stadium home with the installation of a new shock pad in underneath the turf at the Patriots' practice facility to reduce the likelihood concussions.
According to research by BioMechanica, LLC the Brock PowerBase pad reduces the chances of a traumatic brain injury by 50 percent when compared to a typical synthetic turf over a stone base.
"The management group at Gillette Stadium is who they are because they make great decisions," field consultant Patrick Maguire of Activitas said in a release. "They have done it again by choosing a durable and time-tested turf product and installing Brock PowerBase, which signals that the long term comfort and protection of their athletes continues to be a top priority. A solid foundation is critical to the success of any venture and the added performance and sustained resilience that Brock provides will make this a top quality field for years to come."