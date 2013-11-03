Around the League

Presented By

New England Patriots' offense too much for Steelers

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 12:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New England Patriots have a bye next week, but Tom Brady probably doesn't want the time off. His offense finally is rounding into form.

The Patriots rolled up 55 points and 610 yards of offense in a thorough 55-31 shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's the most points and yards allowed in Steelers history.

Bill Belichick teams traditionally start peaking after Thanksgiving. This offense, which consistently has struggled all year, still has the pieces in place to carry the team when necessary. (Like this week.) Rob Gronkowski looks faster than ever and set a career record for catches in a game with nine. He was one of three receivers to go for more than 100 yards, including Danny Amendola and Aaron Dobson. Stevan Ridley was given the chance to carry the load, and he ran with power and vision all game.

It's amazing how much better New England's offense looks when all its best players are on the field. Brady, who has missed a lot of passes all season, completed a number of difficult throws outside the numbers.

It was a big win for New England because the team heads to Carolina, and then hosts Denver after the bye to start a challenging stretch run. Running back Shane Vereen and cornerback Aqib Talib should be healthy by the Panthers game. This Patriots team looks like it's just warming up.

Here's what else we learned:

  1. The Steelers' defense is almost unrecognizable. There were too many coverage busts and confused players. Rookie safety Shamarko Thomas was picked on relentlessly by Brady. Cornerback Cortez Allen has consistently struggled.
  1. This was a typical Ben Roethlisberger 2013 game. He threw for 400 yards and four touchdown passes to go with two picks. He wasn't the reason the Steelers lost, but he left too many throws on the field. He wasn't on the same page with his wideouts. This Steelers have a small margin for error, and Big Ben needs to be closer to perfect.
  1. The Patriots lost linebacker Rob Ninkovich, safety Steve Gregory and wide receiver Austin Collie to injury during the game. So perhaps the bye week is coming at a good time.
  1. Dobson is getting all the snaps over Kenbrell Thompkins now, and it's paying off. Thompkins is talented but wasn't reliable in being in the right place. Dobson is maturing. We'll see if all these offensive gains hold up against a quality unit like the Panthers' defense.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More