New England Patriots' offense too much for Steelers

Bill Belichick teams traditionally start peaking after Thanksgiving. This offense, which consistently has struggled all year, still has the pieces in place to carry the team when necessary. (Like this week.) Rob Gronkowski looks faster than ever and set a career record for catches in a game with nine. He was one of three receivers to go for more than 100 yards, including Danny Amendola and Aaron Dobson. Stevan Ridley was given the chance to carry the load, and he ran with power and vision all game.