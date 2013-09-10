New England Patriots not practicing for New York Jets

They don't.
Gotham's tabloids will pounce, but this is far from bona fide bulletin-board fodder. The Patriots' lack of on-field prep is tied to the timing of Thursday night's quickly approaching AFC East showdown.
The Jets are taking a similar approach, with coach Rex Ryanplanning a short practice and a walkthrough, The Boston Globe reported.
"They're the ones that clearly you have to beat," Ryan told reporters Monday, per the New York Post. "If you want to win your division, you have to beat these guys. They've won it every year since I've been here. ... If that's one of your goals, they're the ones that you're gunning for."
Dress rehearsals be damned! It's time to tee this one up.