Around the League

Presented By

New England Patriots dominate New York Jets

Published: Nov 22, 2012 at 03:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It wasn't that long ago the New York Jets held their own in their rivalry with the New England Patriots.

Sure, the Jets haven't won the AFC East under Rex Ryan. But they made it further than the Patriots in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, including a divisional-round win in New England in 2010. It just feels like a long time ago to Ryan, general manager Mike Tannenbaum and all Jets fans after New York's embarrassing 49-19 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

This is the type of loss, on national television, that costs people jobs. Ryan told reporters afterward "it was a nightmare of a game." It's the type of loss that has happened too often for the Jets this season -- a 34-0 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers; a 34-9 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets' talent level simply is lacking.

If nothing else, the Jets know how to lose with flair. They gave up 21 points in under 60 seconds during one comical stretch in the second quarter. Quarterback Mark Sanchez's fumble after running into guard Brandon Moore's butt is one of the all-time football bloopers. Sanchez told reporters after the game he was thinking of another play in his head when he fumbled.

The Jets turned a scoreless game going into the second quarter into a 35-3 halftime deficit, despite the fact the Patriots held the ball for just 2 minutes and 14 seconds in the quarter. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw just 28 passes yet wound up with 323 yards and three touchdowns. (With another rushing touchdown to boot.)

Only a month ago, the Jets and Patriots were both 3-3. New York had a great chance to beat New England in overtime but fell short. The 8-3 Patriots haven't lost since Week 3 and look like strong Super Bowl contenders.

The 4-7 Jets are left wondering how things could spiral out of control so fast.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW