New England Patriots dominate New York Jets

It wasn't that long ago the New York Jets held their own in their rivalry with the New England Patriots.
Sure, the Jets haven't won the AFC East under Rex Ryan. But they made it further than the Patriots in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, including a divisional-round win in New England in 2010. It just feels like a long time ago to Ryan, general manager Mike Tannenbaum and all Jets fans after New York's embarrassing 49-19 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.
This is the type of loss, on national television, that costs people jobs. Ryan told reporters afterward "it was a nightmare of a game." It's the type of loss that has happened too often for the Jets this season -- a 34-0 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers; a 34-9 home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets' talent level simply is lacking.
If nothing else, the Jets know how to lose with flair. They gave up 21 points in under 60 seconds during one comical stretch in the second quarter. Quarterback Mark Sanchez's fumble after running into guard Brandon Moore's butt is one of the all-time football bloopers. Sanchez told reporters after the game he was thinking of another play in his head when he fumbled.
The Jets turned a scoreless game going into the second quarter into a 35-3 halftime deficit, despite the fact the Patriots held the ball for just 2 minutes and 14 seconds in the quarter. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw just 28 passes yet wound up with 323 yards and three touchdowns. (With another rushing touchdown to boot.)
Only a month ago, the Jets and Patriots were both 3-3. New York had a great chance to beat New England in overtime but fell short. The 8-3 Patriots haven't lost since Week 3 and look like strong Super Bowl contenders.