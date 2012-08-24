New England Patriots bested by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 30-28 loss

Published: Aug 24, 2012 at 05:26 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Bill Belichick says the New England Patriots still have work to do to get ready for the regular season. It's not clear if that includes more playing time for Tom Brady.

Brady threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and was sacked twice in his most extensive action of the preseason during a 30-28 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.

"We obviously got off to a slow start but played a little bit better in the second half," Brady said. "But we really need to string it together for four quarters in order to beat good teams on the road."

Belichick said "we'll worry about next week, next week" when asked about how much he expects Brady to play in Wednesday's exhibition finale against the New York Giants.

Brady wasn't saying if he'd lobby for more playing time.

"Whatever coach decides. ... He's the one that makes all the decisions, so we'll just listen to what he has to say," Brady said. "And if he says play, we're going to play."

First-round draft picks Mark Barron and Doug Martin scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay.

Barron intercepted a pass tipped by Ronde Barber and returned it 22 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. Martin scored on a 1-yard run that finished a game-opening drive led by Bucs quarterback Josh Freeman.

Brady played three quarters in his most extensive action of the preseason, but didn't really get the Patriots offense on track until after Tampa Bay built a 23-7 lead. He finished on a high note, though, throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his final play.

"I think it was pretty obvious that we've got a lot of work to do. We've got a long way to go. We didn't perform, I think, to what the level we need to at any area," Belichick said. "When you can't score offensively and give up a lot of points on defense, nobody can make any plays in the kicking game, then you don't have a real good chance to win. And that's pretty much the way it was tonight."

Freeman played into the third quarter, finishing 10 of 19 for 102 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Connor Barth kicked a 56-yard field goal and Kai Forbath added field goals of 51 and 55 yards before Freeman's backup, Dan Orlovsky, tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Sammie Stroughter in the fourth quarter.

Bucs guard Davin Joseph was carted off the field in the first half with what appeared to be a right knee injury. There was no immediate announcement on his status.

"It doesn't look good, but we'll get an evaluation (Saturday)," said coach Greg Schiano, who didn't discuss specifics about the two-time Pro Bowl selection's injury.

"That's unfortunate," Freeman added. "Davin is one of our leaders."

The Patriots traveled to Florida early in the week to practice with the Bucs twice in preparation for the game - workouts that Schiano felt would be especially beneficial to his players because of what they could learn from being on the field with Brady and other veterans who have been vital to New England's success.

Freeman completed passes of 25, 14 and 10 yards to Vincent Jackson on an eight-play, 68-yard drive that Martin finished with a 1-yard TD run. Barron's interception return -- one play after Michael Bennett sacked Brady for an 8-yard loss to the New England 7 -- made it 14-0 late in the opening quarter.

Brady threw seven passes in New England's preseason opener against New Orleans, then sat out the Patriots' second exhibition against Philadelphia. In what likely will be the most playing time he'll get before the regular season, the two-time Super Bowl MVP completed 13 of 20 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Bucs, last in the league in sacks with 23 last season, dropped Brady twice and pressured him into bad throws on at least three other occasions.

"I thought the guys got after the quarterback pretty well," Schiano said. "As always that ties together, coverage and pressure."

Brady directed one scoring drive in the opening half, completing three of four passes for 29 yards on a 12-play, 81-yard march extended by a pass interference penalty on Barber and featuring a 29-yard run by Stevan Ridley. Ridley finished the drive with a 1-yard run, then also played a prominent role in the final possession led by Brady.

Freeman, meanwhile, cooled after hitting five of his first six passes. The Bucs settled for Barth's long field goal after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs at their own 41, and Forbath added his 51-yarder as time expired to hike Tampa Bay's lead to 20-7 at the half.

Barron was the seventh pick in this year's draft, and the former Alabama safety is being counted on to bolster a defense that ranked among the worst in the league a year ago, when the Bucs yielded a franchise-record 494 points. Martin was the 31st pick overall, and is bidding to become the starting running back.

"Mark played faster this week. He looked more confident in what he was doing," Schiano said. "That's what rookies do. They learn and they get better."

Ryan Mallett followed Brady in the fourth quarter for New England and threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes -- 8 yards to Jeremy Ebert and 3 yards to Jesse Holley -- to make it close in the final five minutes.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW