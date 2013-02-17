New combine test will be administered similarly to Wonderlic

The aptitude test the NFL will introduce at this week's NFL Scouting Combine will follow specific parameters during its administration, according to Cyrus Mehri, an attorney who spearheaded the formation of these tests. Mehri works with the Fritz Pollard Alliance, an oversight group that partners with the NFL and is helping to implement the new test.
Here's a closer look at how the assessment will be carried out at the combine:
» It will be administered the same way the Wonderlic tests are -- in a classroom environment.
» Unlike the Wonderlic, which is a 12-minute test, the test will be a 60-minute exam.
» There is "no way" players can study or prepare for the test, Mehri said.
» The test results will be shared with "one or two" team executives, Mehri said, in order to protect confidentiality. That said, Mehri stressed there isn't a perfect score since the test is designed to determine strengths and weaknesses in different aptitude and psychological categories.
The tests will be graded by Harold Goldstein, a professor of industrial/organizational psychology at Baruch College, City University of New York, according to Mehri. Goldstein has implemented several versions of the test among different subject groups, including groups of people who often perform under stress in team-based environments.
"We're trying to capture different ways people are smart," Mehri said.
Every team will receive one page of "coaching points" on every player who takes the test. These "coaching points" will help teams evaluate players and determine whether they'll mesh with certain coaching styles, Mehri said.