New beginning: Curry reportedly to start for Raiders vs. Browns

Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported Friday that Curry will start for the Raiders on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, just days after Oakland swapped a pair of undisclosed draft picks to Seattle for the linebacker who failed to live up to expectations with the Seahawks.
Curry will reportedly occupy the weakside linebacker spot -- replacing Quentin Groves. It's an adjustment for Curry, who mainly occupied the strongside in his two-plus seasons with Seattle.
The Raiders haven't been timid about reshaping their group of linebackers. Before last season, they shipped Kirk Morrison to the Jacksonville Jaguars and traded with the Cleveland Browns for Kamerion Wimbley, who started 16 games for Oakland in 2010 and is off to a promising start this season.
"It's been very eventful, very exciting," said Curry, who was touted as a can't-miss prospect in the 2009 draft, going fourth overall, but struggled to make an impact in Seattle. "Just to know that Coach (Hue Jackson) has faith in me that I can come in and play right away is a great confidence-booster for me, just to know that he believes in me."
Curry was acquired just days after the passing of Al Davis, but this is the type of reclamation project the former Raiders owner relished. It's a new start for Curry, and he's being asked to deliver right out of the chute.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.