Nelson: It's insulting to call Packers' Rodgers a system QB

After Matt Flynn turned the NFL's final regular-season Sunday into his own triumphant episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," the speculation about what it meant immediately began.
Flynn, starting in place of Packers star Aaron Rodgers, threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns against the Lions, astronomical numbers that gave birth -- almost impossibly -- to the narrative that Rodgers is a system quarterback. An excellent system quarterback, mind you, but still just one of any number of players who can excel in Green Bay's juggernaut offensive scheme.
"That's a joke. I think that's very disrespectful for people to say that about Aaron," Nelson said Monday on WSSP-AM in Milwaukee (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "The year he's had, the past couple years he's had, have been incredible. I think that's very disrespectful for a guy who's put a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of work into his game.
"To have a great year, as he's had ... and now all of the sudden he's a system quarterback. I don't agree with any of that."
As Drew Brees toppled passing records late in the season, it had the effect of pushing Rodgers' own magical year into the background. Flynn's air show and the subsequent reaction further marginalized what Rodgers (45 touchdowns, six interceptions and an NFL-record 122.5 passer rating) has pulled off for the Packers.
To borrow a line from Nelson, that's a joke.