Neil Rackers agrees to one-year deal with Washington Redskins

Free agent kicker Neil Rackers has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Redskins, according to Houston's FOX 26.
"We've had promises for a while now on a long-term deal and they came to us with a minimum offer. So we just felt like the opportunity for advancement was not in Houston. We came in and did the job like they asked us to. Didn't really feel like that was appreciated," Rackers told the TV station.
"I am really excited to go to Washington," Rackers added.
The Redskins roster currently includes Graham Gano, who is an "established, good kicker," Rackers said.