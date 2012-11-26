Ndamukong Suh won't be suspended by NFL for kick

The NFL indicated it would be looking extra close at Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's kick of Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub for possible discipline because of Suh's prior history.
Suh's track record wasn't enough to get him suspended.
"Our office has notified the Lions that (Ndamukong) Suh will not be suspended for last Thursday's incident. It will be reviewed for a potential fine," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello tweeted Monday.
We'd expect the fine to be hefty. In choosing not to suspend Suh, the NFL might have decided it was difficult to establish clear intent in this particular Thanksgiving Day case. It also might have thought the severity of Suh's kick didn't warrant a full suspension.
Suh hasn't stuffed the stat sheet this year, but he has played fairly well alongside Nick Fairley for the disappointing, dead-in-the-water Lions.