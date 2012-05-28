Ndamukong Suh wants to be a leader

Entering his third season in the NFL, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet become one of the team's vocal leaders. Suh does, however, have a corner locker between two of the Lions' acknowledged voices in Matthew Stafford and Kyle Vanden Bosch.
Suh is eager to lead by example, particularly with the younger players, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.
"If I see a guy that needs some help and just might need a word here or (there) just to understand a little bit better," Suh explained. "As Coach uses some of us as starters or guys that have been here a couple years that are still young that say look at what he's doing and mimic that or whatever.
"Then I'll say, 'Yeah, this is how I got to this position, this is how I got to my position to get to where Coach likes it.' "
After posting 10 sacks and earning Pro Bowl, All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2010, Suh had just four sacks last season and drew a two-game suspension after stomping on Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith's arm on Thanksgiving. Getting back to the on-field performance from his rookie season will improve Suh's credibility as he develops into the vocal leader the team might need him to be. Vanden Bosch turns 34 during the upcoming season and will not play forever.