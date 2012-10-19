Ndamukong Suh's 911 call after car crash is released

It's the fender-bender that won't go away.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made headlines last week for getting into a minor car accident near the Lions' practice facility in Allen Park, Mich. Police investigated the incident and did not issue citations to either Suh or Steve Vines, the other man involved, after fault for the accident could not be determined.
The 911 calls made by Suh and Vines immediately following the Oct. 11 incident were released on Friday.
Vines told the 911 dispatcher that he "just got sideswiped by a guy really bad, and he's trying to take off," according to audio provided to WJBK-TV in Detroit. He goes on to say Suh yelled at him before leaving the scene of the accident and driving to the Lions' facility nearby.
Suh told 911 that "I have a guy that just cut me off and I tried to go around him, and now he tried to hit me." Suh continued: "I don't trust this person. I just took his license plate. I'm a Detroit Lion and I'm going to take myself to work, which is right here, and can the police meet me there, please?"
Suh has received his fair share of criticism following his latest car accident, but, in true Suh fashion, he seems unfazed by it all as he prepares for Monday's NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears.
"There's always going to be a microscope on you," Suh said, according to WJBK-TV. "That's what comes with the territory."