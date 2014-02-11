Ndamukong Suh reportedly adding Jay Z as adviser

The Detroit Lions defensive tackle, who fired his agents before the Pro Bowl, is expected to have the rap mogul and Roc Nation included as part of his advisory group, according to an ESPN report Tuesday morning.
It is unclear whether Jay Z would help negotiate Suh's next contract or merely represent the defensive stalwart's new marketing arm, per the report.
The sides could decide on a similar arrangement to the one involving New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, with Jay Z handling marketing and Creative Artists Agency taking care of the contract side.
It is worth noting that CAA's Tom Condon also represents Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who last offseason signed a five-year, $76 million contract.
The Lions and Suh are expected to discuss a long-term contract extension this offseason. The defensive tackle told Around The League at the Pro Bowl that he had a couple brief conversations with Detroit's front office before changing agents.
Suh's $22.4 million salary-cap number in 2014 gives the maligned defender a ton of leverage heading into negotiations.
On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Michael Sam, potential big-name cap casualties and offseason forecasts for the Steelers and Jaguars.