Ndamukong Suh open to training with Warren Sapp

Warren Sapp, the former NFL great and current NFL Network analyst, hasn't been shy about criticizing Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh has said Suh doesn't have awareness and is wasting talent. Suh said he's baffled as to why Sapp continues to attack him.
"We'll get the in trenches ... come on, big boy," Sapp said on air. "I'm going to pull out a tape, and it's called 'Making of a Rush Man,' ... and then we're going to go out on the field and implement it."
"I'm not afraid to learn from anybody," Suh said. "You don't just give criticism and not have it be constructive in some way."
Suh might be saying the right things, but I doubt this actually will happen. Sapp has been extremely harsh toward Suh to the point where some might consider it borderline mocking. Sapp's criticism doesn't have to be constructive. That's not his job. But it would be totally understandable if Suh didn't want anything to do with Sapp.