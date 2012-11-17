Ndamukong Suh not coddled, Detroit Lions DC says

The Detroit Lions defensive coordinator had a few words for the NFC scout that told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Ndamukong Suh was being coddled by the coaching staff.
"I'd like that guy to come here and tell me that," Cunningham said, according to The Detroit News. "Or take a poll of the guys I coached in the past and see how hard they had to work."
Cunningham wasn't even asked about the quote, but it was on his mind. He took the statement as a personal insult to his coaching style.
"It's obnoxious," Cunningham said. "Anybody that knows me, I mean, that's bad to say I am going to let a player get away with anything. I don't do that. If there is one thing that I get upset about is somebody challenging me on that. I've been doing this a long time. I've made guys play that don't want to play.
"You can take a poll around the league, there are a lot of guys that want to choke me but they made a lot of money and had a lot of success. I am not ever to back off a player ever, ever!"
Cunningham still wasn't done.
"You can cross the line and say some things, but you don't say that about anybody I deal with," Cunningham said. "That's the rule, as far as I am concerned.
"And I am not being anonymous. If you could find out who it was I'd go visit with him."