Ndamukong Suh, Megatron top NFL's 'most feared' list

That according to an anonymous survey by ESPN.com which asked more than 320 players, "Who is the most feared player in the NFL?"
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh led all players with 61 votes (19 percent), and wide receiver Calvin Johnson followed with 58 votes (18.1 percent). Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was a distant third place with 7.7 percent of the vote.
"If it's feared from the context of they don't want to play against me and they are worried about how I may affect the game and affect the offense, it's definitely appreciated," Suh said. "It's definitely seen as a plus and a positive. Guys have respect for you, just like guys have respect for Calvin.
"I'm surprised I edged him out, but hopefully I don't have to edge him out and we can just be co-winners. I prefer that."
Sorry, Ndamukong. Only one man can be feared above all others.
"Well, the fact that you're doing something right and that you're doing it consistently," Johnson said of the results. "You can't be inconsistent and teams game plan and scheme for you. So I just enjoy the fact that I'm doing it on a consistent basis."
Though we should be careful not to put too much into a survey like this, it does serve as a reminder of why the Lions' coaching job was widely seen as the best on the market after Jim Schwartz was fired.