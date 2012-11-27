Ndamukong Suh likely facing NFL fine for groin kick

The NFL has made no decision on Ndamukong Suh following his kicking incident involving Matt Schaub on Thanksgiving, but NFL.com's Ian Rapaport reports the expectation is that Suh will be fined.
Harrison: Week 13 Power Rankings
Twenty-six of the NFL's 32 teams are on the move -- some up, some down -- in Elliot Harrison's updated pecking order. More ...
Rapoport said Tuesday on "NFL Total Access" that league officials have noticed the Detroit Lions defensive tackle has made "a conscious effort" to clean up his act this season. Suh has committed just one penalty in 11 games, a fact not lost on the decision-makers during this process.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed Monday there will be no suspension for the incident, in which a falling Suh appeared to jab at Schaub's groin with his left foot. Aiello said the play was being reviewed for a "potential fine."
The NFL cannot judge intent, only actions by the letter of the law. This, along with his improved behavior, will help Suh in this case, but we'd still be surprised if he didn't end up lighter in the wallet.