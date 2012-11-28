Ndamukong Suh: Kick on Matt Schaub not intentional

INDIANAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh addressed the Thanksgiving Day controversy for the first time Wednesday.
"I was being dragged to the ground, and my foot inadvertently hit the man," Suh told reporters, according to WXYT-FM in Detroit.
The latest incident only enhanced the reputation that Suh is a dirty player. Sporting News polled anonymous players and labeled Suh the NFL's dirtiest player. He was suspended two games after last Thanksgiving when he stomped on Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith.
"I don't think he's a dirty player," Arians said during his Wednesday news conference. "I'd love to have him on my team. I like the way he plays. He plays aggressive, hard and fast and physical.
"I don't think there's anything wrong with it. That's kind of why they call it football."
Colts backup quarterback Drew Stanton spent his first five years in Detroit. He believes Suh's reputation has been over-exaggerated.
"It's one of those things that he's a passionate player," Stanton said. "Obviously you can see he goes out there and puts effort forth on every single play. Sometimes it's out of control, but at the same time, he's a guy you want on your team. ...
"The rep that he's starting to get or has, I think it's unwarranted. It's not fair necessarily because I don't think that's the type of guy that he is."
Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, the recipient of Suh's kick, has said he wouldn't want Suh as a teammate. We get the feeling Suh doesn't care what Schaub thinks. He also doesn't plan to apologize, saying things like that happens in football.
UPDATE: Suh was fined $30,000 by the NFL for the kick, a source informed of the fine told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.