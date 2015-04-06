Ndamukong Suh, Jay Cutler, Darrelle Revis among NFL's best heels

Villains are a crucial part of sports fandom, often generating even more passion than underdogs and heroes -- as anyone who rooted against Duke in Monday night's NCAA men's basketball title game can attest. Of course, this truth extends to the NFL, as well, with plenty of teams and individual players attracting their fair share of haters. As the Blue Devils celebrate yet another a championship, we ask this question: Which player makes for the best heel in the NFL today? That is, who do fans seem to love to hate the most?
But if we're looking at a player, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler seems to be the winner of this dubious distinction. Most fans have the perception -- whether it's deserved or not -- that he doesn't care, and fans can tolerate everything but apathy. His body language has only furthered this feeling. Like I said, maybe it's not fair, but there is certainly one way he can change the perception. Maybe in just trying to smooth over his outward aura on and off the field, he could engender more support from the masses. I hope he can be successful.
Among current players, though, I will go with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. I have to think that, for the past few seasons, even Lions fans had to grit their teeth before deciding to cheer for him. Now, of course, that dilemma is on Dolphins fans. Also high on the list is Jay Cutler -- truth be told, I don't think even Bear backers like the Chicago quarterback. The difference? Suh is a talented player, and it's easier to work up a dislike for a talented player than it is for a guy like Cutler, who seemingly is only going through the motions about half the time.
[Richard Sherman](/player/richardsherman/2495507/profile),
[Johnny Manziel](/player/johnnymanziel/2543462/profile),
[Tony Romo](/player/tonyromo/2505354/profile) and
[Ndamukong Suh](/player/ndamukongsuh/496861/profile) surely will get their share of votes, but the rookie from FSU could experience another level of dislike.