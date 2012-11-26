Ndamukong Suh: 'I'm the chosen one' for controversy

"My fire is still there," Suh said. "And when I get a full opportunity to unleash my fire, it's like the hit I put on (Jay) Cutler. By no means am I trying to hurt him, but I am going 100 mph and trying to get him as quickly and as hard down to the ground as possible. That's the way I show my dominance, and I am going to continue to do that. If that situation happens again with Cutler, I'm gonna hit him the same way, if not harder."